Act fast if you want the award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3 for just £280.49

For the next few hours, you can save £49.50 on our absolute favourite noise-cancelling headphones – courtesy of eBay.

If you act fast, you can save a rare £49.50 on the fabulous Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones. These were only recently released and we haven’t seen them discounted at all from their usual £329.99 retail price. We were hoping for a Black Friday discount, but it turned out we needed to wait until after. Use the discount code PRESENTS to slash 15% off. But be quick because this code expires tonight at 23:59 – and we suspect these headphones will set out quick.

The deal is from Currys eBay store, so you’re getting it from a reputable seller, too. These headphones are seriously good, winning our awards for headphones of the year at the Trusted Reviews award, and getting a rare 10/10 review score.

In our review we said: “I’ll get straight to it: the Sony WH-1000XM3 are without doubt the best noise-cancelling headphones that money can buy”, continuing “2017’s Sony WH-1000XM2 were already excellent – and award-winners – but this third iteration benefits from small adjustments in a huge number of areas. It’s a series of minor gains, all of which add up to a significant upgrade.”

These noise-cancelling cans seriously put the rivals in the dust (sorry, Bose). Our review concluded: “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones money can buy. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with last year’s 1000XM2, but now the company has pulled itself ahead, well clear of the pack. For anyone looking for an oasis of silence while commuting or just sitting in noisy environments, there is no match.”

Needless to say, this rare 15% reduction should be snapped up before it’s gone. Don’t forget to use the code PRESENTS.

