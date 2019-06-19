Avengers: Endgame is returning to cinemas with new post-credits scenes

When Avengers: Endgame reached its eventual conclusion back in April, many fans weren’t buying the rumours there’d be none of the traditional post-credits scenes they’d become accustomed to throughout the various MCU instalments.

Regardless of the word on social media, they were staying until the very end, or until the ushers called the police. Anyway, for all those disappointed by the absence of a teaser for a future movie (even though there was a Spider-Man trailer in its stead), Marvel is making it up to you.

Avengers: Endgame is returning to cinemas in the United States on June 28 (UK relaunch as yet unconfirmed) featuring previously unseen material at the end of the movie. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Screen Rant there’d be some juicy new Easter eggs for aficionados to enjoy.

He said it’s not “an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie.”

He added: If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

So why is there a re-release coming just two months after the final instalment in the series debuted to an astonishing $1.2 billion in global box office using the first weekend? Well it maybe because Marvel has the record books in its sights.

Despite Endgame’s $2.743 billion earned worldwide, it’s still a few million behind Avatar’s world record of $2.788 billion, which still baffles most of us to this day. Anyway, the promise of some new material should be more than enough for some obsessives to head back to the theatre one more time, prior to the digital release.

So what could the deleted scene and new material show? The timing coincides quite nicely with the new Spider-Man Far From Home movie, which ties in directly to the end of Endgame. It’s possible the unseen content could wet the whistle of Marvel fans before Peter Parker’s return to the big screen charged with continuing Iron Man’s legacy.