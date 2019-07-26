Google Play Movies and TV is adding 4K versions of some popular Disney-owned movies, including Avengers Endgame and the original The Lion King.

The movies below are being added today – however, this currently only seems to be the case in the US with no 4K listings yet showing on the UK site:

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Infinity War

Captain Marvel

Black Panther

Coco

1994’s The Lion King

Solo: A Star Wars Story

A Wrinkle in Time

According to 9to5Google, the digital release of Avengers Endgame is slated for the 31st of July. The new 4K versions are expected to simply be the first round of Marvel, Pixar and Disney movies bumped up in resolution for Google Play Movies and TV.

Until today, Disney movies on Google Play Movie and TV have languished in 1080p – despite the service offering a substantial range of 4K movies from other companies. The 4K versions will also support HDR (High Dynamic Range).

We don’t yet know the exact pricing of the Disney-owned 4K titles since they are yet to appear on the Google Play Movies and TV UK site. However – as an indication – the US pricing for Avengers Infinity War is $24.99 (~£21) for 4K and $19.99 (~£17) for HD.

Google Play Movies and TV 4K content is playable on Chromecast Ultra, Android TV and some Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

The move to add 4K Disney movies is an interesting one with the Disney Plus subscription service on the horizon. Marvel recently ramped up the promotion of its upcoming Disney Plus content – announcing the release dates for Phase 4 TV shows.

Google Play was last in the news for the wrong reasons. Some app developers aren’t happy with the 30% levy Google places on in-app purchases. Epic Games has already rebelled – allowing users to install Fortnite outside of Google Play. Tinder is now implementing its own workaround.

