Auto-switching and Spatial Audio coming to AirPod earbuds

WWDC is currently underway and Apple has announced a couple of new features that bring some added value to its existing AirPods wireless earbud range.

AirPods Auto-switching

The first is that the AirPods now support automatically switching between linked iCloud devices. That means you can go start some work on your MacBook and if you decide to watch some Apple TV+ on an iPad, the AirPods will automatically jump to the next device without the wearer having to physically connect/sync, which is rather nifty in you’re in the iOS ecosystem.

AirPods Pro Spatial Audio

More exciting is the announcement of Spatial Audio for the AirPods Pro. With this, the AirPods Pro will be able to conjure up an audio experience similar to what you’d get from a movie theater. Using a combination of algorithms and accelerometer/gyroscope in iOS devices, Spatial Audio is also able to take into account when people move their heads or iOS device, and take into account where the sound should be within the audio hemisphere. Spatial Audio will support soundtracks in 5.1, 7.1 and object-based audio in Dolby Atmos.

