Australian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 race on TV and online in the UK

The 2022 Formula 1 season is off to a flyer as we head into the Australian Grand Prix, one of the most iconic races in the calendar. Here’s how to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix live in the UK

Ah, the Australian Grand Prix! Memories of staying up all night on Saturday night to watch the race, which was traditionally the first race in the F1 calendar. The Adelaide circuit provided the perfect curtain raiser for the season, despite the body clock-destroying start time in the UK.

While it’s no longer the first race in the campaign, it’s still on bloody early if you want to watch live. However, just like back in the day, it looks like the Ferraris might be on top. The first two races saw Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jnr, finish 1st and 2nd, and 2nd and 3rd respectively.

While world champ Max Verstappen earned victory in Saudi Arabia a couple of weeks back, the Mercedes driven by Lewis Hamilton looks well off the pace in the early going.

Here’s how to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on your best TV.

What UK time does the F1 Australian Grand Prix start?

The Australian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 6am UK time on Sunday morning April 10. Coverage starts at 4:30am.

How to watch the Australian F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), or a Monthly pass which is currently available for £20 for 6 months for a limited time.

Where time are the highlights for the Australian Grand Prix?

If you don’t fancy getting up at 6:00am, highlights of the race will be shown at 3:05pm on Sunday April 10 on Channel 4. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it’s broadcast.

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

