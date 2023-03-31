Australian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

We’re back in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, and it was here in 2022 when Charles Leclerc established himself as a potential contender for the 2022 championship as he won and Max Verstappen retired.

We all know how the rest of the season panned out from there onwards, and this season is already taking on a similar shape. But keep in mind this is the Australian Grand Prix, and just like last year, not everything goes to plan.

So while Red Bull will be the favourites, the weather is looking changeable across the weekend with the weather already affecting the first few practice sessions (along with a faulty GPS).

With both Mercedes and Ferrari struggling with their cars early on in the season, best of the rest looks likely to be Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin. Can he continue his strong start and be the cat among the Red Bull pigeons.

It’s also Oscar Piastri’s home race for McLaren, and he’ll be hoping for a good showing in front of his fans, though the McLaren has underwhelmed so far with its pace, taking a few steps backwards with its development compared to the rest of the grid.

For those of you watching in the UK, it’s going to be an early one with the time difference. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 6am UK time on Sunday April 2nd.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 31st March

– Practice 1

1 – Practice 2

Saturday 1st April

2.30am – Practice 3

6am – Australian Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 2nd April

6am – Australian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Australian F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1.

You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos support (if your audio equipment is Atmos compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, which is currently discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

Where time are the highlights for the Australian Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2023 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights start at 11.15am, with highlights of the race shown at 12.30pm midday on Sunday 2nd. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it’s broadcast.

