F1 is back. The 2019 season gets underway in Melbourne this weekend, with the Australian Grand Prix. Here’s our guide on how to catch the action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

With everything taking place in the early hours, we’d recommend stocking up on coffee and plenty of comfort food so you don’t miss reigning champion Lewis Hamilton battle it out with last year’s Australian GP winner Sebastian Vettel. It should all be rather exciting.

The Brit came out on top in both Practice One and Practice Two, trailed by Vettel in the first session, and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the second.

Australian Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

The first stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is Melbourne, with the main action taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Read on for all the live stream details.

Here’s this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix race schedule:

Saturday March 16

2:45am − Australian GP Practice Three build-up

3am − Australian GP Practice Three

5am − Australian GP Qualifying build-up

6am − Australian GP Qualifying

7:30am − The F1 Show

Sunday March 17

3:30am − Australian GP Pit Lane

4:15am − Australian GP On the Grid

5:10am − THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

7am − Australian GP Paddock

8am − Full race replay

11:35am − Full race replay

Australian Grand Prix: How to watch the race online and on TV

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK, but you’ll be able to catch the highlights via Channel 4.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 2pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

