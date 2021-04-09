Ausounds beefs up its wireless earbuds range with the AU-Frequency ANC

LA-based audio brand Ausounds has announced another wireless earbud for the UK market in the AU-Frequency ANC.

Having launched in the US last year, Ausounds’ AU-Frequency ANC is making its way to the UK bringing plenty of features – including active noise cancellation – at a very affordable price.

The AU-Frequency features Ausounds’ 10mm AU PEEK+PU driver, which is a lightweight driver technology designed to reproduce a full-range frequency response without the added weight or the complexity of a multi-driver or Hybrid technologies. Ausounds says that the result is a sound that’s natural and expansive, with “solid bass reproduction combining ultra-deep bass response with exceptional dynamic attack.” Another benefit is that with each earbud weighing just 5.5g, they aim to be comfortable to wear over extended listening sessions.

The AU-Frequency also sport ANC and considering the price – £129.99 – the only other wireless earbud we’ve seen carry ANC at that price is the Urbanista London. It’s said that the ANC performance in the AU-Frequency intends to have minimum impact on the quality of the earbuds’ sound, with Ausounds also saying that the AU-frequency will “remain faithful” to the source music whether ANC is on or off.

The design takes cues from the Apple AirPods series with its earbud housing and stem that features touch controls on the outer surface for playback and activation of a device’s voice assistant. Embedded inside the earbud is a “high-quality voice-specific mic” to allow voice commands to be communicated clearly and clear voice quality when used for phone calls.

Connectivity is Bluetooth 5.0 with support for SBC and AAC codecs. Battery life, meanwhile, is 20 hours – less than what we’ve come to expect, with five hours of charge in the earbuds. The USB-C charging case takes 90 minutes to fully recharge and there’s no mention of Qi wireless support or fast charging in the specs.

The AU-Frequency come with three sizes of silicone ear tips to help create the seal needed for optimal ANC performance, while there’s the option of adding third-party tips if listeners are potentially interested in wearing the more sound-isolating Comply tips. At IPX4 the earbuds are a solid shout for running/fitness or use in wet weather, with the rating indicating the headphones are shielded from splashing water.

The Ausounds AU-Flex is available in just the black finish for £129.99. They can be bought from online retailers such as Currys, iamaudio.co.uk and other independent hi-fi retailers in the UK.