Ausounds’ AU-Stream Hybrid are stylish ANC wireless earbuds

La-based audio brand Ausounds has announced the AU-Stream Hybrid Earbuds, a premium and stylish pair of wireless earbuds that come with active noise cancellation.

American brand Ausounds, who launched in the UK fairly recently, has introduced the AU-Stream Hybrid Earbuds. Available in four striking colourways (red, gold, black and grey), the emphasis here is on delivering music “just as the producers and songwriters intended.”

Related: Best wireless earbuds

And it aims to do so through their 9mm AU-Titanium three-layer composite film drivers, which is said to deliver “incredibly accurate sound reproduction”. The buds’ active noise cancellation aims to reduce 25db from the listener’s surroundings, while also maintaining the same level of sound quality.

Other features include an IPX5 rating for resistance against inclement weather, or to keep sweat away when exercising. Bluetooth 5.0 is available for wireless connectivity and to find that best fit, the AU-Stream Hybrid Earbuds will have silicone ear tips in three sizes, helping to keep the earbuds secure in the ear.

Battery life is 25-hours in total, with quick charging delivering three hours of playtime after a 15 minute charge and a full recharge after one and a half hours. Ausounds claims the earbuds have a frequency range of 20Hz – 40KHz.

The AU-Stream Hybrid Earbuds are available for £199.95, and can be purchased from Richer Sounds and iamaudio