Audio-Technica has announced another pair of wireless headphones in the ATH-S220BT.

Weighing in at 180g, the ATH-S220BT are a lightweight pair of headphones that feature low-profile earpads to prevent sound from leaking while also keeping them comfortable on the head. There are also on-ear touch controls to manage playback.

According to Audio-Technica, the headphones offer “exceptional audio reproduction” and are assisted by a Low Latency Mode for reduced audio delay that is likely to come in handy for watching movies and playing games.

There’s also a built-in microphone for clearer calls, as well as chatting to Siri or Google Assistant, so you know the headphones will play nice with your favourite voice assistant whether you’re an Apple or Android user.

While the voice assistants can play, pause, read out notifications and send messages, there’s also help from Audio-Technica’s own voice guidance function, which offers insight into the power and pairing statuses of the headphones, as well as the battery level.

Speaking of the battery, the ATH-S220BT pack an impressive 60 hours of playtime. There’s also support for fast charging, with three and a half hours of battery available from just 10 minutes of charging.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and are capable of pairing with multiple devices at a time. There’s also help from Google Fast Pair for one-touch pairing with Android phones.

If you somehow manage to deplete the 60 hour battery (or forget to recharge), there’s a 3.5mm cable in the box, as well as a USB Type-A to Type-C adapter so you can plug the headphones into whatever device you have at hand.

The ATH-S220BT will be available to buy from Audio-Technica’s website from September 10th. The headphones come in black and white and are priced at £60 / €69.