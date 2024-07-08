Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Audio Technica’s new buds are all about that bass

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Audio Technica has launched a new set of true wireless earbuds that could serve big bass lovers who have been overlooked by the product category.

The snappily-named ATH-CKS30TW+ will offer “chest-thumping bass” that will bely the compact form factor, the Japanese company says. AT has included 9mm drivers along with acoustic ducts that “expertly” control the airflow. There’s also an ultra-low frequency setting within the EQ, the company says, which will really emphasise those beats.

The result, according to Audio Technica, is a soundstage that “brings rich, tightly controlled low frequencies, detailed mids, and sparkling highs to music, movies, and games.”

“For those wanting to explore the very depths of their favourite songs, Audio-Technica’s Connect app provides access to an ultra-low-frequency equaliser (Bass Boost – Deep), which extends the bass even further for body-moving beats that must be heard to be believed.”

Audio Technica ATH-CKS30TW+

The affordable £89 buds will feature active noise cancellation, which is becoming increasingly available in lower priced sets of earbuds after spending many years as a premium feature.

The ATH-CKS30TW+ buds will offer 6.5 hours of use from a single charge with ANC turned on too. There’s a total of 17.5 hours when the charging case is factored in. There’s IP55 water resistance for those sweaty gym sessions too, while there’s a handy ‘out of range’ alert if you leave them behind by accident.

There’s Siri and Google Assistant availability with the touch of a button, a special low latency mode when gaming, and a Soundscape feature that’ll enable you to set the tone for focus or relaxation.

The ATH-CKS30TW+ wireless earbuds, which seem to pack in quite a lot for not a lot, are available right now.

