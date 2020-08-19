Audio-Technica has added Bluetooth connectivity to its entry-level turntable, putting it in competition with the Sony PS-LX310BT.

Audio-Technica is to launch a revised edition of its AT-LP120XUSB record player (£289), with the new model now offering Bluetooth connectivity. It’s an addition to a host of other features that includes USB connectivity, a phono cartridge and a built-in phono preamplifier.

We reviewed the AT-LP120XUSB in its original form back in June 2019, itself a refreshed version of the LP120USB, and called it “something of a gateway product. If you want to get into vinyl, or you want to get into DJing, this model will get you under way”.

With the addition of Bluetooth, users only need to add a pair of headphones or wireless speakers to listen to the record player, which will be useful for those looking to save some space instead of going down a more traditional hi-fi separates route.

aptX is the Bluetooth standard of choice, but traditionalists should have no fear as the AT-LP120XBT-USB can still be used as a standard wired turntable.

Able to play 33-1/3, 45 and 78 RPM records, the new AT-LP120XBT-USB comes supplied with a high-performance AT-VM95E Dual Magnet phono cartridge with an elliptical stylus that aids “superior resolution, stereo imaging and tracking”. The cartridge is pre-mounted on an AT-HS6 universal ½-inch-mount headshell and is compatible with any Audio-Technica VM95 Series replacement stylus. The tone-arm is an S-shaped effort, with an adjustable tracking force and dynamic anti-skating.

The DC servo direct-drive motor is said to be upgraded (presumably over the previous LP120 version), with the platter made out of die-cast aluminum platter and the chassis damped to reduce low-frequency feedback coloration. Alongside those features is a built-in switchable phono preamp for use with audio systems and powered speakers that don’t have a dedicated phono input. The existing USB output means the turntable can connect to a computer to convert vinyl records into digital audio files.

In other Audio-Technica news, the Japanese brand has released two limited-edition iterations of AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Microphone featuring a reflective silver finish in the AT2020V (XLR model) and the AT2020USB+V (USB model). Aimed at live streamers, YouTubers and content creators alike, the microphones are on sale for £115 and £169 respectively.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB turntable goes on sale from September 2020 for £289/€329.

