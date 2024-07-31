Audio-Technica’s AT-LP70xBT is the “ultimate beginner turntable”

Audio-Technica’s summer of launches brings with it another product, this time in the form of the AT-LP70xBT.

The name is a bit of mouthful, but the new turntable is viewed as an entry-level product, one for audiophiles “taking their first steps into the world of vinyl”, building on from the previous AT-LP60xBT model.

It’s a full automatic vinyl spinner, so all you need to concern yourself with is placing the record (either 33 1/3 or 45 RPM records) on the platter, pressing a button and the AT-LP70xBT will take care of playing the record. There’s Bluetooth support for streaming wirelessly to a speaker via Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive codec.

But it’s not just a wireless set-up that the AT-LP70xBT chimes with. Audio-Technica say it’s “equally optimised” for wired set-up s with a built-in switchable phone preamp. You can also connect speakers via the RCA cable (which is included) to create your hi-fi set-up.

credit: Audio-Technica

The tonearm is J-shaped, and features an AT-VM95C catridge with a 0.6 mil conical stylus that’s been crafted to provide “excellent channel separation” and low distiortion. It can also be upgraded with other styli (elliptical, micro linear, or Shibata) that feature in Audio-Technica’s VM95 series, so you can customise the performance how you like.

The AC adapter handles the AC/DC conversion outside the chassis, reduing noise in the signal chain asa result. Further noise is dampened with a three-piece anti-resonance chassis, the aim with the AT-LP70xBT is to reproduce music with “sparkling clarity and detail”.

A removable dust cover is provided, and the turntable comes in three finishes: black silver, white silver, and black bronze.

All that’s left is to mention availability and price. The Audio-Technica AT-LP70xBT is available in early August for the affordable price of £219 / €249 / $249. The black bronze finish arrives in mid-August.