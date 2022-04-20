 large image

Audio-Technica updates AT-LPW30BK turntable with black finish

Audio-Technica’s first turntable of 2022 has arrived, and well, it’s a turntable that isn’t technically new.

The AT-LPW30BK was already available in a wood veneer finish but the Japanese brand has announced that its manual belt-driven turntable can now be purchased in a black version. The widget link included in this post is for the original version, which is slightly cheaper than the new black model.

Those familiar with turntables will be sure to recognise the Audio-Technica name, with their 60 years of creating high-fidelity equipment, and the LPW30BK has designs on continuing that high-fidelity audio reproduction at an affordable price.

Supporting two-speed changes (33 1/3 and 45 RPM), the LPW30BK is operated manually, so the user will need to adjust the tonearm themselves. The record player comes in a wood veneer plinth with a black finish that respectively limits low-frequency acoustic feedback and presents the turntable in a minimalist styling.

It comes with a built-in preamplifier that allows for direct connection to a pair of speakers or music system. There is adjustable anti-skate control to counteract the arm’s tendency to move inwards.

The LPW30BK features an AT-HS4 headshell and AT-VM95C Dual Moving Magnet phono cartridge with 0.6 mil conical stylus, while the AT-VM95C cartridge is also compatible with any VM95 Series replacement stylus.

Given its Record Store Day this week, the announcement of this turntable lands at an opportune time for those looking to get into the vinyl resurgence. The LPW30BK is at the affordable spectrum for a turntable, priced at £289.99 / €339 / $299 and is available to buy starting April 20th from the Audio-Technica website.

