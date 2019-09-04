Audio-Technica unveils AT-LP5x turntable at IFA 2019

Audio-Technica has announced the AT-LP5x turntable, the successor to the popular and award-winning AT-LP5, at IFA 2019.

The AT-LP5x arrives with a “plug and play” approach to vinyl listening, so users can play their music collections on the turntable straight away, straight out the box.

Resonances are minimised due to the chassis’ use of anti-vibration damping materials, as well as the use of heavy mass internal inserts. The turntable also comes with a 5mm Audio-Technica heavy damping mat.

Related: Best turntables 2019

Boasting a number of improvements and additions, the AT-LP5x features the new AT-VM95E Dual Moving Magnet stereo cartridge. The AT-VM95E arrives pre-mounted on an AT-HS6 headshell, but can be upgraded “to further personalise performance through the VM95 range”.

Another addition is the quick start, low-noise quartz-locked, direct drive motor with 33, 45 and 78 RPM speed capabilities (the latter speed requires the AT-VM95SP stylus, which is sold separately). The J-shaped tonearm is the same as on the AT-LP5, harking back to the Audio Technica turntables of the 1906s and 1970s, and features a metallic gimbal suspension system and precision bearings.

The external power supply has been reworked to help lessen signal chain noise to deliver a cleaner sound. The presence of an adjustable dynamic anti-skate control aims to prevent unwanted movement by the tonearm, so tracking errors are further reduced for smoother playback.

With a built-in switchable Moving Magnet and Moving Coil phono/line preamp, the AT-LP5x can connect to a computer, powered speaker pair or other components with no dedicated phono stage. And with its USB output, users can digitise their vinyl collections with Audio-Technica providing a link to download free software, Audacity, to convert records to MP3, WAV and other digital formats.

Available in a black finish, the Audio-Technica AT-LP5x is available to buy from September 2019 onwards for £349/€399.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More