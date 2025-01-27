Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Audio-Technica’s latest headphones give professional mixers a boost

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Audio-Technica has revealed its latest pair of headphones, and if you’re into mixing and mastering audio, it’s good news.

The ATH-R70xa and ATH-R50x are the latest models to come from Audio-Technica’s R-series, open-backed reference headphones designed for professionals who “demand accuracy, transparency, and comfort” whether they’re working at home or in a mixing studio. Open-backed designs feature a membrane that allows air and sound to filter through, creating a bigger soundstage and, to some, a more natural performance.

Audio Technica ATH-R70xa product shot
credit: Audio-Technica

The ATH-R70xa is the flagship model and follows on from the popular ATH-R70x. It’s handcrafted at Audio-Technica’s Machida facility where each unit is assembled from components that have been built in-house and then “rigorously tested” before leaving the factory. They feature an open-back design to deliver the same natural and balanced sound of its predecessors, with improvemebts coming in accuracy and detail levels to create a more “immersive” experience.

Audio-Technica claim they’ve eliminated the reliance on acoustic cavities and resonance for the ATH-R70xa to rely solely on the performance of its driver, translated every movement of the diaphragm directly into sound, and accoding to Audio-Technica, this results in minimal distortion and a more authentic open-back experience.

Audio Technica AT R50x product shot
credit: Audio-Technica

The ATH-R50x also features an open-back design and like the R70xa it’s designed for critical listening, delivering a natural, expansive soundstage and in Audio-Technica’s words, “surprising bass power, and accurate upper midrange”, making it a good a choice to handle anything from detailed vocals to instrumental clarity. The feature re-engineered drivers based on the drivers in the original R70x.

With a lightweight design (the R70Xa is 199g and the R50x is 207g), both are designed to be durable, with new headbands designed to deliver longer-lasting comfort for those mixing sessions.

Both are available to buy now, and they’re sold exclusively through Thomann in the UK. Prices for the headphones are £299 / €349 for the ATH-R70xa, £139 / €169 for the ATH-R50x. That’s a less expensive option than the open-backed Sony MDR-MV1 tested in 2024 for comparison.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer's Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

