Audio-Technica’s latest headphones give professional mixers a boost

Audio-Technica has revealed its latest pair of headphones, and if you’re into mixing and mastering audio, it’s good news.

The ATH-R70xa and ATH-R50x are the latest models to come from Audio-Technica’s R-series, open-backed reference headphones designed for professionals who “demand accuracy, transparency, and comfort” whether they’re working at home or in a mixing studio. Open-backed designs feature a membrane that allows air and sound to filter through, creating a bigger soundstage and, to some, a more natural performance.

credit: Audio-Technica

The ATH-R70xa is the flagship model and follows on from the popular ATH-R70x. It’s handcrafted at Audio-Technica’s Machida facility where each unit is assembled from components that have been built in-house and then “rigorously tested” before leaving the factory. They feature an open-back design to deliver the same natural and balanced sound of its predecessors, with improvemebts coming in accuracy and detail levels to create a more “immersive” experience.

Audio-Technica claim they’ve eliminated the reliance on acoustic cavities and resonance for the ATH-R70xa to rely solely on the performance of its driver, translated every movement of the diaphragm directly into sound, and accoding to Audio-Technica, this results in minimal distortion and a more authentic open-back experience.

credit: Audio-Technica

The ATH-R50x also features an open-back design and like the R70xa it’s designed for critical listening, delivering a natural, expansive soundstage and in Audio-Technica’s words, “surprising bass power, and accurate upper midrange”, making it a good a choice to handle anything from detailed vocals to instrumental clarity. The feature re-engineered drivers based on the drivers in the original R70x.

With a lightweight design (the R70Xa is 199g and the R50x is 207g), both are designed to be durable, with new headbands designed to deliver longer-lasting comfort for those mixing sessions.

Both are available to buy now, and they’re sold exclusively through Thomann in the UK. Prices for the headphones are £299 / €349 for the ATH-R70xa, £139 / €169 for the ATH-R50x. That’s a less expensive option than the open-backed Sony MDR-MV1 tested in 2024 for comparison.