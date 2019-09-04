Audio-Technica introduces the ATH-CKS5TW and ATH-CK3TW true wireless earbuds

It’s the start of IFA 2019, with a number of brands launching new products at the tech convention in Berlin. One such brand is Audio-Technica, who have unveiled their latest true wireless earbuds in the ATH-CKS5TW and ATH-CK3TW

The ATH-CKS5TW and ATH-CKT3W boast long battery life and the latest Bluetooth technology in a compact, lightweight design as well as Audio Technica’s fabled sound quality.

Both models include Bluetooth 5, taking advantage of the longer range, more robust connection and multi-pairing capabilities the standard offers. It should be noted that these features will only work with other Bluetooth 5 compatible products.

The inclusion of the Clear Voice Capture technology should offer greater clarity with phone calls. Both earbuds are water resistant up to IPX2, so they’re able to withstand some water splash.

The Auto Power on/off functionality means they’ll turn on and pair with the last connected portable device, as well as turn off automatically when placed back in the charging case. To keep track of battery life, the case features status indicators, and charging the case can be done via a USB-C connection.

The CK3TW is the cheaper of the two and comes in red, blue, black and white finishes. Packing 5.8mm drivers, Audio Technica says they’re capable of producing a powerful, but precise sound. What’s more, there is Qualcomm’s TrueWireless Stereo Plus to ensure little to no audio disruption, better power management and assured wireless connection. They’re also compatible with aptX and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

Touch sensors allow for control over playback, calls and volume on each earbud, with six hours of battery life and a further 24 from the charging case.

The CKT5W are the more expensive and bigger of the two. Inside are 10mm drivers with dual-layer diaphragm and an eartip design.

The diaphragm is intended to deliver rich, accurate bass as well as clear full-range audio. The eartip has been designed to make for a stable fit that also helps to mitigate ambient sounds.

The CTK5W go above the call of duty in terms of battery life, with Audio Technica claiming a huge 15 hours of continuous playback. A further 30 is available from the case for 45 hours in total.

Like the CKT3W, there are touch buttons on each earbud, but if you need more info and playback options, there’s the Audio Technica Connect mobile app where you can glance at battery life, adjust settings as well as select preferred codecs. If the earbuds ever got lost or separated, the app also helps in tracking down the CTK5W. Again aptX,and SBC audio codecs are supported, along with AAC.

Available in a black finish, the CTK5W cost £149 and are available from September 2019 onwards. The CTK3W is priced at £99 and goes on sale in November 2019.

