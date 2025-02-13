Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Audio-Technica’s new cartilage conduction headphones boost comfort and quality

Chris Smith

Audio-Technica has revealed the second-generation of its breakthrough headphones that use cartilage conduction to transmit audio to users.

The ATH-CC500BT2 headphones, which also eschew the traditional method of bone conduction to deliver sound while keeping the ear canal open, offer “significant upgrades in comfort, sound quality, and call performance”.

All this while enabling you to hear what’s going on around you, like conversations and, well, doorbells. However, this style of earphones is also preferred by runners and athletes looking to stay safer and for races that prohibit in ear buds. AT promises water resistance at IPX4.

The headphones, which feature a rear neckband, sit against the tragus (that sticky-outy bit at the entrance to the ear canal). AT says cartilage conduction is preferable to the bone conduction tech used by Shokz and Suunto because it ensures less pressure and pain, as well as the advantage of stereo sound.

“Sound can reach the left and right ears separately through cartilage construction, creating a stereo effect when listening to audio,” AT says. “With bone conduction the sound is fused together in the cranial cavity making it difficult to differentiate between left and right sound.”

Battery life is pretty substantial too, with AT promising 20 hours of continuous playback from a single charge. And a ten-minute charge will get you a further two-hours of playback. Full charging takes approximately two-hours. There’s multipoint Bluetooth support too, via the Bluetooth 5.3 standard.

The ATH-CC500BT2 headphones are on sale now for £119 from Audio-Technica’s website.

Pain free and safe

Many wearers report discomfort from bone conducting headphones pressing against their skull, so anything that can provide relief while still keeping the ear canal open is going to be greeted enthusiastically by some folks.

The likes of Bose and Sony have both attempted ways to keep the canal free, but Audio Technica champions a completely unique solution.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

