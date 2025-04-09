Audio-Technica’s ATH-R30x are affordable over-ears for audiophiles

Who said you had to pay through the nose for high quality headphones? Audio-Technica has revealed its latest over-ear headphones, and they’re much less expensive than you might think.

The ATH-R30x follow on from the ATH-R70xa and ATH-R50x, but are less expensive than those models with a price of £85 / $99.

That’s very, very affordable for a pair of reference/studio quality headphones.

Audio-Technica does mention that they’re more ideal for content creators and home-based music produces, but they should be a good fit for those who want a laid-back listening experience at home; with Audio-Technica describing the headphones’ sound as “clear, detailed” with ” minimal distortion”.

As these are an open-backed pair of headphones, the design allows for the sound to flow “naturally” from the 40mm drivers to your ears. Open-backed models sound wider and more expansive than closed-back models because of this design choice, but it does also mean that you can hear what’s around you. If you want peace and quiet to listen to your music, that might not be the best choice.

But if you don’t mind then an open-backed pair of headphones offers the type of performance you don’t get with other types of over-ear headphones.

Audio-Technica has designed these headphones to be comfortable over long periods of time thanks to an adjustable headband that evenly distributes the headphones’ 220g of weight across the head; while the soft velow earpads provide a comfortable contact point around your ears.

A 6.3mm adapter is bundled in for those who want to connect the headphones to other hi-fi equipment.

The Audio-Technica ATH-R30x are on sale right now. You can get them direct from Audio-Technica or from a retailer such as Thomann.

