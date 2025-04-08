Getting into vinyl? This RSD-exclusive turntable is a golden start

With Record Store Day around the corner, many people will be heading to an independent shop to snap up their first turntable, which is usually the best turntable their budget can stretch to.

And to celebrate the occasion Audio-Technica is offering an exclusive colour variant of its most popular record player, which is one we’d certainly recommend for vinyl beginners.

The AT-LP60XBT, which offers a capable hardware set up with Bluetooth connectivity for speakers and headphones, will be available in an attractive gold shade.

It’ll be available in brick and mortar scores across the United States exclusively, with the manufacturer encouraging buyers to support their friendly neighbourhood record store. The AT-LP60XBTGD will be available for $199 from brick and mortar stores.

If you’re unfamiliar with the this model, it has a belt-drive design and an aluminium platter. It’s fully automatic, meaning the tone-arm moves by itself, and operates at both 33.3 or 45rpm.

As well as aptX Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also stereo RCA outputs for connection to an amplifier if you’d like to then connect to wireless speakers.

The device has since been replaced in the line up by the LP70XBT but our reviewer gave this device a 4.5 star score from a possible five and praised it for offering “a fair bit of vinyl’s charms without breaking the bank, or having to rewire your entire system.”

Back in 2019, Simon Lucas concluded: “Want to get back into vinyl after giving it up? Or want to get into vinyl for the very first time? Want a bit of that big-format, big-sound cachet without the faffing about that turntable ownership normally requires? Then you should think hard about the AT-LP60XBT.”