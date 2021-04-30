We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Audio Pro’s SW-5 subwoofer adds more bass to its wireless speaker range

Audio Pro has announced the SW-5 subwoofer, a compact sub made to pair with their wireless speaker range, that aims to offer plenty of bang (quite literally) for the asking price.

Audio Pro’s SW-5 joins the SW-10 in the Swedish speaker manufacturer’s line-up of subwoofers as it continues to update its product range. Compared to the SW-10, the SW-5 is a scaled back version, intended for customers looking for a “simple subwoofer to amplify the sound of their speakers”.

It is, like many of Audio Pro’s products, rather minimalist in appearance. Square in shape, it measures 275 x 275 x 290 mm (WHD) so it ought to take up little space when positioned in a room. It comes in black and white colourways, both draped in a stylish modern finish that looks like it’ll allow it to fade into the background when in use. Inside is an 8-inch long-throw driver powered by a 150W Class D amplifier. The frequency range is classed at 35 – 130Hz, with a variable crossover of 50 – 130Hz.

The SW-5 fills the gap vacated by the Addon Sub and Audio Pro says it complements the brand’s own C5 and C10 wireless speakers, as well as being able to connect to alternative speakers that have a sub output.

According to Audio Pro, the SW-5 “produces just the right level of sound”, and while it’s a more ‘basic’ sub in comparison to others the company sells, they say it produces a performance higher level than the average subwoofer, with a bass output that makes “your body literally vibrate”. That’s the kind of bass we like.

If that appeals to you, then the SW-5 is on sale on the Audio Pro website right now for the price of £270.

