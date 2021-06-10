Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Audio Pro’s P5 is a compact, portable wireless speaker

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Swedish brand Audio Pro has announced the P5 portable speaker – its smallest wireless speaker yet.

With summer (sort of) here, the Audio Pro P5 has designs on being the perfect speaker companion to take with you on your travels.

At 220mm x 100mm it’s quite compact and can fit easily into bags and suitcases for when you’re (hopefully) jetting off to sunnier climes, or perhaps just taking the speaker with you while you enjoy a ‘staycation’.

Weighing just over half a kilo, it’s not going to cause any undue problems in terms of portability, and its wrist strap will help keep the speaker close by when it’s being carried about, or you can use it for hanging the speaker.

In terms of look, the P5 is rather simple in appearance, but it’s also built to withstand the inclement British weather with its IPX4 wind and rain resistance. Battery life is up to 18 hours, which is well above the norm we often see from portable speakers. Buttons for power, volume and pairing are included on the speaker.

Best outdoor speakers 2021: The best all-weather speakers

Best outdoor speakers 2021: The best all-weather speakers

Best list Kob Monney 3 days ago
Bang and Olufsen’s Beosound Explore rivals the Sonos Roam

Bang and Olufsen’s Beosound Explore rivals the Sonos Roam

Best list Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
JBL has unveiled its latest portable Bluetooth speaker – the Charge 5

JBL has unveiled its latest portable Bluetooth speaker – the Charge 5

Best list Hannah Davies 5 months ago

Expectations will be that the P5 provides the same entertaining sound we’ve come to expect from Audio Pro’s bigger speakers, and with a 1-inch tweeter and custom made 3.2-inch long throw woofer backed up by a 35W amplifier, the Swedish brand claims it doesn’t just deliver a powerful sound but can offer an “exceptionally low frequency response”.

Connectivity-wise there’s Bluetooth 5.0 support, as well as a physical AUX socket for plugging in another device. File support includes MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC and Apple Lossless, handy for those with an Apple Music subscription. You can also pair two P5’s together for a bigger sound.

The Audio Pro P5 is available now (that’s June 10th ) for £140. That puts in and around the Sonos Roam (£159), JBL Charge 5 (£160) and B&O Beosound Explore (£169).

The ‘new normal’ about to arrive?

With countries easing themselves out of their respective lockdowns, this could be the summer where things turn relatively back to some sort of normal.

As such, it seems audio speaker brands are optimistic that people will be looking to venture outside, hence why the recent spate of launches. And given people first thoughts will be to catch up with each, it seems a portable wireless speaker might just be the perfect companion for livening the occasion.

Kob Monney

By Kob Monney

TV & Audio Editor

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.