Audio Pro’s P5 is a compact, portable wireless speaker

Swedish brand Audio Pro has announced the P5 portable speaker – its smallest wireless speaker yet.

With summer (sort of) here, the Audio Pro P5 has designs on being the perfect speaker companion to take with you on your travels.

At 220mm x 100mm it’s quite compact and can fit easily into bags and suitcases for when you’re (hopefully) jetting off to sunnier climes, or perhaps just taking the speaker with you while you enjoy a ‘staycation’.

Weighing just over half a kilo, it’s not going to cause any undue problems in terms of portability, and its wrist strap will help keep the speaker close by when it’s being carried about, or you can use it for hanging the speaker.

In terms of look, the P5 is rather simple in appearance, but it’s also built to withstand the inclement British weather with its IPX4 wind and rain resistance. Battery life is up to 18 hours, which is well above the norm we often see from portable speakers. Buttons for power, volume and pairing are included on the speaker.

Expectations will be that the P5 provides the same entertaining sound we’ve come to expect from Audio Pro’s bigger speakers, and with a 1-inch tweeter and custom made 3.2-inch long throw woofer backed up by a 35W amplifier, the Swedish brand claims it doesn’t just deliver a powerful sound but can offer an “exceptionally low frequency response”.

Connectivity-wise there’s Bluetooth 5.0 support, as well as a physical AUX socket for plugging in another device. File support includes MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC and Apple Lossless, handy for those with an Apple Music subscription. You can also pair two P5’s together for a bigger sound.

The Audio Pro P5 is available now (that’s June 10th ) for £140. That puts in and around the Sonos Roam (£159), JBL Charge 5 (£160) and B&O Beosound Explore (£169).