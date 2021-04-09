Swedish brand Audio Pro has announced an upgrade of their award-winning C10 wireless speaker, bringing AirPlay 2 and Google Cast compatibility to the feature list.

Audio Pro has expanded the multiroom capabilities of its C10 wireless speaker with the announcement of the C10 MkII multiroom speaker. The MkII wrangles three kinds of multiroom audio capability with Audio Pro’s own version, as well as AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.

Audio Pro says the move to expand its streaming capabilities was in response to customer demand, offering more flexibility for customers to enjoy the C10 MKII within various wireless speaker systems that also includes Bluetooth connectivity.

The MkII brings a new design feature with its customisable face. You can choose to have the Audio Pro ‘classic’ look, which to us makes them look like they have the face of a koala, or mesh fabric grille can be added with its hidden magnets to cover it up. It certainly adds a classy touch to the speaker’s design.

While the main headline is about the C10 MkII’s wireless connectivity, it boasts some physical options too with the ability to connect directly to a vinyl record player. Tweaks made to the upgraded speaker include an increase in the number of preset buttons to six, giving users more options to store their favourite playlists and radio stations without needed to open the Audio Pro app.

Jens Henriksen, Audio Pro’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “The C10 has scooped multiple awards and we expect this to continue with its latest evolution, C10 MkII. Not only has the appearance been enhanced but its acoustics have also been improved, changing the design of the bass reflex port for better flow and updating a number of critical components inside. Not only can this upgraded sound quality be enjoyed through Audio Pro’s multiroom system, but within Apple and Google systems.”

The Audio Pro C10 MkII is available to pre-order at Richer Sounds, priced at £360. It’s available in Arctic White, Storm Grey or Coal Black finishes.