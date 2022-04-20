Audio Pro introduces A28 and A38 ‘soundbar killers’

Swedish company Audio Pro has announced a new pair of multi-room speakers in the A28 and A38, building on from the A26 and A36.

We thought the A26 was an interesting idea although in the end felt that the execution didn’t quite hit the mark. Hopefully Audio Pro has listened to feedback and from this announcement it would seem like they’ve taken it onboard, especially with the mention of a “new streaming chipset and further sonic fine-tuning”. At first glance they’re bit pricier than before.

The bookshelf A28 and floorstanding A38 also support the hi-fi company’s updated multiroom streaming platform, so they can be matched with Audio Pro’s own speakers as well as joined with other AirPlay 2 and Google Cast speakers adding to their flexibility within the home. HDMI, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth connections are also supported.

The A28 is suited for shelves, TV racks, stands and can also be wall-mounted. Audio Pro describes them as a ‘deceptively powerful pair of speakers’ that can deliver a big sound. The A38 is a bigger stereo pair with a more powerful sound and can be connected to your TV and operated via the TV’s remote control.

If you’re in need of extra bass, both the A28 and A38 have a subwoofer output so you can connect one that fits your needs or room requirements (or choose one of Audio Pro’s own).

Jens Henriksen, CCO at Audio Pro said: “Our systems, nicknamed “soundbar-killers”, have become very popular over the years. The stereo sound they offer is something you cannot achieve with a soundbar. The fact that they also work excellently as part of a multiroom system for music, made it feel natural to take them to the next level, including equipping the A28 and A38 with three multiroom solutions in one, like our other multiroom speaker upgrades.”

Both the A28 and A38 come in the option of black or white colourways (to suit light or dark environments) and available to purchase starting April from the Audio Pro website. Prices for A28 and A38 are for £550 / €600 / $600 and £800 / €900 / $900 respectively.