Audio Pro has announced the Drumfire Blackstar Edition

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Swedish audio brand Audio Pro has teamed up with Blackstar Amplification to release its latest wireless multi-room speaker, the Drumfire Blackstar Edition.

The speaker – which is a special edition version of the existing Audio Pro Drumfire – is designed to bring Blackstar’s unique sound experience into your home.

Audio Pro Drumfire Blackstar Edition

The Drumfire Blackstar Edition measures up at 655 x 190 x 365mm and weighs 16.5kg, with a minimalist black design with the Blackstar logo front and centre.

The speaker packs 300W of power, a 2 x 4-inch long throw woofer on the top, an 8-inch long throw woofer on the bottom and a 2 x 1-inch textile dome tweeter.

It features a 3.5mm aux, along with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Spotify Connect for wireless connectivity. There’s also support for multiroom sound with Audio Pro Multiroom and Apple lossless, AAC, FLAC, WMA and MP3 files.

Blackstar’s amplifiers have been used by the likes of Phil Collen of Def Leppard and Steve Cradock, guitarist for Paul Weller and Ocean Colour Scene. With this partnership, Audio Pro and Blackstar seem to want to bring a similar energy to your home.

“When you go to see a live band there’s an anticipation of the experience, the excitement of live sound”, said Blackstar founder and managing director, Ian Robinson.

“We wanted to have a speaker for the home that would create the same expectation and enjoyment. The Drumfire Blackstar Edition is a statement that you’re serious about music.” Paul Hayhoe, Blackstar Founder and Brand Director, adds; “At Blackstar we are all passionate about creating and listening to music, getting ‘the sound in your head’. Nothing else looks like Drumfire and nothing else has the room-filling power and clarity of a Drumfire”.

The Audio Pro Drumfire Blackstar Edition is available to buy from Audio Pro’s website today. It’s priced at 7000 Swedish krona, which works out at around £600 for the special edition speaker.

