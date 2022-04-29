Audio Pro Drumfire II is here to make noise and annoy your neighbours

Audio Pro has updated its Drumfire speaker, the latest model offering more ways of playing and enjoying music in your home.

The Drumfire II continues the recent trend of Audio Pro expanding the wireless connectivity options for its speaker line-up. The Drumfire II now supports a trifecta of options with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro’s own multi-room solution, allowing it to be paired with other Audio Pro wireless speakers (the widget link below is for the older model).

The interesting aspect of the Drumfire II is that it is made up of two speakers (Drumfire II and Drumfire D-2), which gives it the appearance of a fridge freezer (if one could play music). At 655mm when assembled, it’s only beaten for height by the recently announced A38 floorstander, and weighing 16.5kg it’s a fairly heavy effort (the smaller speaker tips the scales at 4.9kg of the 16.5 total). You could choose the purchase both speakers separately to suit your needs.

The sound is driven by an 8-inch long throw and two 4.5-inch long throw woofers, with a two 1-inch textile dome tweeter to produce the higher frequencies. Power is 300W in total (100W for the smaller speaker).

Beside the trio of multi-room options noted at the beginning of this piece, there’s Bluetooth streaming and an RCA input for plugging in an analogue source (a turntable, for instance). The number of preset buttons has been increased to six, offering more options of storing your favourite music services.

Audio Pro claims it offers the same powerful sound as its predecessor, a sound that “will perfectly illuminate your bedroom, living room, and office.”

On the announced Jens Henriksen, CCO at Audio Pro said: “When Drumfire was released in 2018, we expected a positive reaction, but even in our wildest imagination, we could not have foreseen the product would be so popular. The great sound has resonated with many more consumer groups than we expected – it’s popular not just among rock lovers who want to shake the room, but also with fans of jazz and classical music, as its sound reproduction picks up nuances in the music that are appreciated across different musical genres.”

Both Drumfire II and Drumfire D-2 will respectively retail for £700 / €800 / $800 and £400 / €450 / $450 and will be available from Audio Pro website, in Coal Black, Arctic White and Platinum Gray finishes.