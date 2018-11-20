Shake up your commute with this massive 50% off Black Friday saving on Audible

If flicking through social media just isn’t doing it for you anymore, time to upgrade your commute with a whopping 50% off your first four months with Audible.

Listening to your favourite audiobooks usually costs £7.99 a month, but with this fantastic Black Friday deal, you’re only paying £3.99 a month for the first four months. You’d be hard pressed to buy a decent sandwich for the same price.

Audible Black Friday Deal Audible – 50% off your first four months Put on some headphones and dive into a whole new world with this fantastic Black Friday deal, saving you 50% on your first four months with Audible.

With the recent strikes, delays and excursions that commuters have had to put up with – wouldn’t you prefer to get lost in a great audiobook instead?

Giving you far more satisfaction than social media and a heck of a lot more substance than the latest puzzle game on the App Store, jumping into an audiobook is one of the best ways to pass the time.

On top of being populated with the latest audiobooks from renowned writers such as Lee Child and Jeffrey Archer, Audible also boasts one of the largest online audiobook catalogues, meaning that there’s always plenty available in a genre of your choosing.

One audiobook that I highly recommend (even if it is an obvious choice) is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. With Stephen Fry offering superb narration – it’s the best way to go back to Hogwarts and remind yourself of why the Harry Potter series became so popular in the first place.

Given that the physical copy of the Philosopher’s Stone audiobook has an RRP of £28, the convenience of being able to listen to it wherever you go and at the ridiculously low cost of just £3.99 makes this deal too good to be true.

Don’t hang about though, or the Audible price will be back up to £7.99 before you know it and you’ll be in total envy of that person on the tube who is clearly enjoying their second listen-through of Fifty Shades of Grey.

