Audeze’s LCD-1 planar headphones are some of its most affordable yet

US brand Audeze has unveiled the LCD-1 reference audio headphones at a price that’s more affordable than any of their previous efforts.

Audeze (pronounced odyssey) has been known for their rather pricey, no-compromise headphones. The LCD-1 are certainly more affordable than their previous efforts, but will still pack a sting on the wallet with a £399 price tag.

For that price you get a headphone with a open-backed design, 90mm planar magnetic drivers and a new foldable design that makes it travel friendly. Despite the inclusion of planar magnetic drivers, which can be notoriously heavy, the LCD-1 weigh only 250g.

Designed and built in California, comfort is high on the list of these headphones’ priorities. The earcups are made out of memory foam, while the headband is designed for extended comfort during long listening sessions. With Audeze’s waveguides, the headphones are said to deliver “deep rich bass” with no audible distortion.

“With the LCD-1, we’ve created our best sounding headphone in a compact design that’s easy to use and convenient for travel,” said Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze. “Whether you’re a veteran sound engineer that quickly needs to check audio with reference quality headphones or an audiophile, you’ll find the portability and sound quality of the LCD-1 to be incredibly versatile.”

If you’re in New York, the LCD-1 are being shown at the AES NY 2019 Convention at booth 857 from today (Oct 16th) to the 18th.

