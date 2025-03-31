:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This pocket-sized device from Atonemo will replace your Chromecast Audio streamer

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Atonemo has announced the Streamplayer, a pocket-sized device that can take your speaker, amplifier or system, and turn it into a wireless, multi-room audio system.

With Google discontinuing their range of Chromecast Audio products back in 2024, there’s a gap in the market for those who have hi-fi kit that’s not connected to the Internet but want to make their speakers ‘smart’ at an affordable price. The Atonemo Streamplayer can fill that gap for the price of £99 / $99 / €99.

It’s Atonemo’s belief that speakers should be chosen for their sound and not the software they come with (a thought we can get behind). All you need to do with the Streamplayer is connect it to a speaker (or device with an analog or digital input); and you can stream from the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube Music through AirPlay 2 and, ironically, Google Cast on iOS and Android devices.

The Streamplayer even supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast and Roon Ready, giving you more ways to connect sources to your hi-fi equipment. The Streamplayer can support audio up to 24-bit / 192kHz

There’s an app through which you can operate the speakers, though Atonemo say that “its role is intentionally minimal” to focus on providing an intuitive experience “that just works”. The app can help set-up the player, group speakers and feature equalizer adjustments for those who want to create their own personal sound.

There’s smart home support too, with Google Home and Apple HomeKit included, expanding the range of smarts in your home.

The Streamplayer is expected to go on sale in spring. If you want to register your interest in the Streamplayer, you can head to the Atonemo website and sign up.

By Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer's Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

