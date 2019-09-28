Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid tonight – on TV and online

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

We’ve got a brilliant game to look forward to tonight, with table-toppers Real Madrid set to face their city rivals − who put seven goals past them in pre-season. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on TV and online.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Madrid, where the game is being played.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid TV channel

Premier Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid is being shown on Premier Sports 1 (channel 412 on Sky, channel 551 on Virgin).

How to live stream Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via Premier Player or the Premier Sports app. Premier Sports recommends up-to-date versions of Chrome and Firefox for Premier Player, while the Premier Sports app is available on both Android and iOS.

Here are some quick-links you need to get started:

Premier Player | Web

Premier Sports app | iOS

Premier Sports app | Android

Premier Sports recommends you sign up to Premier Player before downloading the app.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream Premier Sports where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid − Match preview

This could be a cracker. The Madrid derby’s always a feisty affair, but the last one − a pre-season friendly − got downright nasty.

Diego Simeone’s side battered their more glamorous city rivals 7-3 back in July, and Diego Costa and Dani Carvajal both saw red midway through the second half after a mass brawl broke out.

But it’s Zinedine Zidane’s side that come into this weekend at the top of La Liga, albeit just one point ahead of Atleti. Los Blancos, however, have been far from their best, and Los Rojiblancos can take a huge amount of confidence from PSG’s dismantling of Real in the Champions League the other week.

