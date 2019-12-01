Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona tonight – on TV and online

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona − Where and when to watch tonight’s huge La Liga clash

We’ve got a potentially brilliant game to look forward to tonight, with Antoine Griezmann returning to the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time since his controversial summer move to Barcelona. Something tells me he won’t receive the warmest of welcomes from the stands. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on TV and online.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm GMT, which is 9pm local time in Madrid, where the game is being played.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona TV channel

Premier Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona is being shown on Premier Sports 1. The Premier Sports TV channel differs, depending on whether you’re a Sky or Virgin customer.

Premier Sports Sky channel: 412

Premier Sports Virgin channel: 551

How to live stream Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via Premier Player or the Premier Sports app. Premier Sports recommends up-to-date versions of Chrome and Firefox for Premier Player, while the Premier Sports app is available on both Android and iOS.

Here are some quick-links you need to get started:

Premier Player | Web

Premier Sports app | iOS

Premier Sports app | Android

Premier Sports recommends you sign up to Premier Player before downloading the app.

If you’re abroad at the moment, and worried that you might not be able to access Premier Sports, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona − Match preview

This should be an interesting one. Barcelona are second in the league but they have not been playing well. At all.

A forward line comprising Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez looks incredible on paper, but in reality it has been a complete mess. Dembele has been ruled out of tonight’s clash (and about 10 more weeks of fixtures) with the umpteenth injury of his Barca career, but this may prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Blaugrana.

They’ve been getting away with playing poorly all season, and it surely won’t last much longer. ‘Give it to Messi’ seems to be Ernesto Valverde’s only plan, but the Argentine is so good that through his sheer individual brilliance he often makes it work.

But if anyone can stop Messi, surely it’s a team coached by Diego Simeone.

Atleti have also underperformed this season, having spent big in recent transfer windows. Astonishingly, they’ve won just one of their last six games, but they could jump from fifth to third with a victory tonight.

Though they’ve been typically solid at the back, they’ve struggled to score goals all season. However, they’ll be boosted by the return of star man Joao Felix, who’s been out of action since October. If he’s fully fit, he could cause Barcelona some serious problems.

