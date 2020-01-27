Atari Hotel chain sounds like a serious gamer’s dream vacation digs

A series of hotels themed on the original gaming pioneer Atari are to be built around the United States, and the concept sounds absolutely awesome.

Eight Atari Hotel locations in total will be going up in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose. Phoenix will be the first, with plans to break ground this spring.

The firm in charge of the iconic brand is promising a one-of-a-kind destination, immersive experiences for every gamer, including the newest AR and VR experiences.

Some of the hotels will also have the facilities to host esports events and we’d imagine the Los Angeles and Las Vegas sites will be prime candidates for those tournaments. We don’t know too much about the specifics yet, but here’s what Atari is saying on the official website.

“Atari, a trailblazer in the gaming industry, is pioneering an exciting new concept: a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination,” the description reads.

“Atari Hotels level up hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in Virtual and Augmented Reality. Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events.”

Apple founder Steve Wozniak’s Woz Innovation Foundation will be involved in the development of the first hotel, while Hollywood producer Napoleon Smith III is also among those on board.

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for the company carrying the Atari name, with the crowd-funded Atari VCS console finally expected to go on sale, despite reports of financial and technical problems.

In a recent post, the company said: “The team is happy to report that the Atari VCS hardware and peripherals are nearly final and it won’t be long before we ‘flip the switch’ on mass production!”

