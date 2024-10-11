Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, Sonos Roam 2 is the only Bluetooth speaker to buy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Prime Day may be over for another, oooh… *checks watch* six weeks, but there’s still some great-sounding deals out there, including this £40 saving on a Sonos Roam 2.

The Sonos Roam 2 wireless bluetooth speaker is just £139 right now, down 22% on the £179 asking price. You’ll also get free and fast shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Sonos Roam 2 is £40 off right now

Sonos Roam 2 is £40 off right now

Save £40 on the brilliant and portable Sonos Roam 2 speaker with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It’s down to just £139

  • Amazon
  • Was £179
  • Now £139
View Deal

As there’s easy stereo pairing to connect a couple of Roam 2 speakers, you might as well pick up two at this price. This great-sounding, portable speaker came highly recommended at the asking price when it arrived this May.

Just like it’s predecessor, the Roam 2 offers clear and detailed sound through the mid-range, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, and strong 1P67 water resistance meaning you can have it out there by the pool without fear of it taking a dousing. Sonos added a dedicated Bluetooth button, which was a sensible addition overall. You’ll get ten hours of battery life while streaming music when out, and about and there’s USB-C charging too.

As well as being a portable powerhouse, this model will also jive with the rest of the speakers or soundbars in your Sonos multiroom set up.

Our reviewer gave the Sonos Roam 2 a 4.5 star score from a possible five. It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model (which was £135 back in September), but it’s still a must-buy price.

You might like…

Sonos Roam 2 Review

Sonos Roam 2 Review

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Beats Pill vs Sonos Roam 2: How do they compare?

Beats Pill vs Sonos Roam 2: How do they compare?

Jessica Gorringe 4 months ago
Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Era 100: Battle of the wireless speakers

Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Era 100: Battle of the wireless speakers

Jessica Gorringe 4 months ago
Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Move 2: Which speaker should you buy?

Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Move 2: Which speaker should you buy?

Hannah Davies 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words