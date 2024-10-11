At this price, Sonos Roam 2 is the only Bluetooth speaker to buy

Prime Day may be over for another, oooh… *checks watch* six weeks, but there’s still some great-sounding deals out there, including this £40 saving on a Sonos Roam 2.

The Sonos Roam 2 wireless bluetooth speaker is just £139 right now, down 22% on the £179 asking price. You’ll also get free and fast shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Sonos Roam 2 is £40 off right now Save £40 on the brilliant and portable Sonos Roam 2 speaker with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It’s down to just £139 Amazon

Was £179

Now £139 View Deal

As there’s easy stereo pairing to connect a couple of Roam 2 speakers, you might as well pick up two at this price. This great-sounding, portable speaker came highly recommended at the asking price when it arrived this May.

Just like it’s predecessor, the Roam 2 offers clear and detailed sound through the mid-range, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming, and strong 1P67 water resistance meaning you can have it out there by the pool without fear of it taking a dousing. Sonos added a dedicated Bluetooth button, which was a sensible addition overall. You’ll get ten hours of battery life while streaming music when out, and about and there’s USB-C charging too.

As well as being a portable powerhouse, this model will also jive with the rest of the speakers or soundbars in your Sonos multiroom set up.

Our reviewer gave the Sonos Roam 2 a 4.5 star score from a possible five. It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model (which was £135 back in September), but it’s still a must-buy price.