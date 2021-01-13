Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 receives next-gen upgrades for 2021

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 was one of the best gaming laptops of 2020, striking the perfect balance of performance power and portability. Now Asus is giving it a 2021 refresh with some next-gen components.

Asus has confirmed it will be equipping the Zephyrus G14 with both AMD’s new 8-core Ryzen 9 5900HS processor and the new RTX 3060 Max-P GPU, with Nvidia suggesting the latter is 30% more powerful than the PS5.

Nvidia claims the RTX 3060 is capable of a 90fps performance at a 1080p resolution, while being capable of activating high-end features such as ray tracing and DLSS. There will be 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD on board too, completing a very impressive set of specs.

Asus is also fitting its gaming ultrabook with a 14-inch 2560 x 1440 IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. By upgrading the display from 1080p to 1440p, the Zephyrus G14 should be capable of producing more detailed images. A 144Hz Full HD display will still be optional for those who want to save as much money as possible.

Those paying extra for the mini-LED AniMe Matrix display on the laptop’s lid will also see that Asus has incorporated Tamagotchi-style character animations this time round, so you certainly won’t be able to accuse the G14 of ‘lacking personality’.

Despite the specs refresh, the base model of the Zephyrus G14 retains it lightweight 1.6kg design. We loved the fact that the 2020 edition was so portable while simultaneously offering impressive performance power, so it’s good to see the 2021 model follow suit. Asus has disappointingly not been able to find room for a built-in webcam though.

The Asus Zephyrus G14 2021 will be available at some point in Q1 2021, although there’s no word on how much it will cost just yet.

We’ll be looking to review the new model once it launches, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews if want to see our final verdict.