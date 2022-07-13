 large image

Asus Zenfone 9 compact flagship launch date set

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A launch date for the Asus Zenfone 9 has been set, which should be good news for anyone who wishes that modern phones were smaller.

Asus will hold a launch event for its next compact flagship on July 28 at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST. You can watch the stream here.

The company is promising “upgraded cameras, one-handed UI design, long-lasting battery, and impressive performance” from this follow-up to last year’s Asus Zenfone 8 (pictured). Judging from the mention of an “ultrafast display”, the Zenfone 9 should also match its predecessor’s 120Hz screen.

When it comes to the looks department, Asus says that the Zenfone 9 has been “completely redesigned”, and that it’s “the most modern-looking Zenfone ever”.

Asus also confirms that the Zenfone 9 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is a whole lot of power for what promises to be a relatively tiny phone.

Elaborating on that one-handed UI, Asus says that the Zenfone 9 will feature “A new, more intuitive way for device control, with UI features optimised for easy one-handed use”.

The Asus Zenfone 8 was a low-key favourite phones of 2021. In his 4.5 star review, our editor Max praised the phone for offering something unique: “an iPhone 12-sized Android phone with top-tier specs”.

It’s very rare to find an Android phone this small, and even rarer to find such a small phone with top notch performance and a great OLED screen. Improvements could have been made to the camera system, and battery life was far from the best.

But that just leaves us extra-excited about the Zenfone 9. The path forward to compact phone domination is pretty clear right now.

