Asus announces Intel Tiger Lake upgrade for ZenBook 14

A new Asus ZenBook 14 2020 laptop has been officially revealed, featuring Intel’s new Tiger Lake (11th Gen) processor, ScreenPaD touchscreen, and an optional NVIDIA MX450 GPU for added graphical grunt.

Despite packing so many new features, the ZenBook 14 weighs as little as 1.19kg and is just 16.9mm thin, making this a potentially ideal ultra-portable laptop. It’s also available in two colour options, including Lilac Mist and Pine Grey.

Asus previously launched a new version of the ZenBook 14 earlier this year, although that exclusively featured AMD Ryzen processors. The new model sees Intel’s Tiger Lake chip instead, which features a performance boost over previous Intel iteration along with new features such as Thunderbolt 4.

Intel also claims Tiger Lake features a 2x performance boost for the integrated graphics compared to the previous generation. This will potentially allow users to play video games and dabble with content creation without the need for a discrete graphics card. And if that still isn’t powerful enough for you, Asus also offers an optional NvidiaGeForce MX450 discrete graphics.

Asus’s ScreenPad also makes an appearance, which is essentially a touchscreen built into the trackpad. This allows you to open up apps more easily, and is even capable of displaying web browsers and videos.

A four-sided frameless NanoEdge display ensures a gorgeous design, taking a leaf out of the Dell XPS 13’s book. As you can guess from the name, the ZenBook 14 features a 14-inch screen. Strangely, there was no mention of a 13-inch model, despite there being an AMD version at that size.

Along with the aforementioned two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the new ZenBook also features USB 3.2, HDMI 2.0, a microSD card reader, and headphone jack.

The Asus ZenBook 14 with Intel Tiger Lake will be available in the UK from November 2020, with a starting price of £1399.99. Stick to Trusted Reviews for the latest information.

