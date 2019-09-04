Asus announces the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop at IFA 2019

Asus claims its newly announced AsusPro B9 (B9450) is the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop, weighing just 880g.

The AsusPro B9 is marvelously thin too at 14.9mm, and yet still manages to fit in some high-performance components including Intel’s new 10th Generation i7 processor.

Intel’s new chip not also allows for a powerful performance in a company and lightweight frame, but also brings with it a slew of extra features including Wi-Fi 6 for speedy wireless network connections as well as support for Thunderbolt 3 which is a modern streamlined connection making it easier to connect to external displays and hook up additional peripherals.

Two 1TB PCIE SSDs with RAID 0 and RAID 1 support are also included inside the laptop, which not only ensures plenty of storage space but also offers high read and write speeds for speedy data transfer.

Additional features include an IR camera so you can access the laptop via a biometric login and TPM 2.0 security chip to make your laptop even more secure.

What’s more, the AsusPro B9 has 4-sided nanoedge 13-inch display, following the laptop trend of squeezing down the screen-surrounding bezel to be as thin as possible.

The AsusPro B9 is also a sturdy system, with military-grade MIL-STD 810G reliability so you don’t need to worry about the laptop breaking if you knock it off the desk or knock a mug of water over the keyboard.

No release date or price details have been specified just yet, but we will update this article once we find out more information.

Asus made a number of additional announcements at IFA 2019 including the Asus ROG Phone 2, a new Asus VivoWatch SP smartwatch and the Asus ProArt StudioBook One which is supposedly the world’s fastest laptop,

For more news and reviews, check out our IFA 2019 hub page.

