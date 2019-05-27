Asus’s ScreenPad 2.0 tech comes to new entry-level Vivobooks

It’s not just the high-end ZenBook line that’s getting some updated ScreenPad action from Asus, 2019 refreshes of the Vivobook entry-level laptops now boast Asus’s second screen-cum-touchpad hybrid tech, too.

The new Vivobook S14 and S15 laptops both feature 5.65-inch secondary displays which benefit from the same enhancements that the new ZenBooks do. As well as being able to play Candy Crush, these will generally be easier to use, and seeing as ScreenPad processes are no longer handled by dedicated graphics, the revamped Vivobooks benefit from a battery boost as well.

Asus Vivobook S14 and S15 prices

Pricing for the new Vivobook laptops has yet to be confirmed. There will be multiple variants for the Vivobook S14 (S431 / S432) and S15 (S531 / S532), including multiple colour options including green, pink, blue, orange, silver and gunmetal.

Prices for Vivobooks have tended towards the £500-£1000 bracket in the past. Once release dates are announced, pricing details should follow.

Asus Vivobook S14 and S15 release date

Details on worldwide availability haven’t been announced yet, but the new Vivobooks should be available from ‘mid June’ this year.

What are the Asus Vivobook S14 and S15?

If the ZenBook Pro represents the high end of Asus’s consumer laptop options, and the ZenBook series the middle tier, then the Vivobooks are the entry-level models. They’re not made from premium-grade materials and they won’t benefit from luxurious OLED displays, or feature the latest graphics processors.

They’re not to be sniffed at though; while full specs are still to be confirmed, it looks like all versions of the 2019 Vivobooks will feature Intel Whiskey Lake processors – the Intel Core i5-8265U and Core i7-8565U processors. From this, you can expect capable multitasking and good battery life.

Some models will come with the option of dedicated graphics, in the form of Nvidia GeForce Mx250 as well, while others will just rely on the CPU’s integrated graphics, Intel UHD Graphics 620.

These are lightweight laptops and while pricing information isn’t available, they shouldn’t be anywhere as pricey as the ZenBooks.

They also borrow a lot of design language from last year’s ZenBook range, too. For starters, you’ve got the ErgoLift hige mechanism which lifts the rear porton of the deck up off of the desk for more comfortable typing and improved airflow. Then there’s Asus’s NanoEdge super-skinny bezels, which are as thin as 5.2mm on the new Vivobooks.

Wi-Fi 6 antennas means that you’ll be able to benefit from some of the fastest wireless speeds available, and there’s also an IR sensor built into the front camera, so the Windows Hello facial detection feature should see you able to unlock your laptop with your face even when you’re working late at night.