While CES 2020 is underway Asus has also started revealing new products in spades.

Asus has a huge presence in the laptop and desktop world – providing consumers and professionals alike with many price options across lifestyle and gaming, and has shown off some new ideas for its jam-packed gaming lineup.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

The Asus ROG Zephyrus line isn’t new but, with the G14, the company is looking to kick up a notch. The new G14 brings a redesigned lid and a slimmer form-factor – along with the latest and greatest internals for gamers.

The most striking change is the new lid which adds AniMe Matrix LED personalisation. The LEDs let you add custom graphics and animations – a unique feature for the colourful gamer.

On the inside, the G14 features the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processor. The processor features the world’s first x66 8-core and 16-thread with advanced power efficiency.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 can be specced to include up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and you also have the option of 120Hz or WQHD panels – a combination likely to provide stunning gaming results.

All of this is housed in a body that is just 17.9mm thick and weighs in at just 1.6kg.

Pricing is not yet available for the G14. The new laptop will be available from late March in the UK.

Asus TUF Gaming (A15, F15, A17 and F17) laptops

For gamers who want to push the performance envelope for gaming laptops even further, Asus has updated its TUF Gaming systems.

You have the option of choosing between Intel’s latest 10th Gen CPUs and AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors for this range of laptops – which you can then pair up with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060.

The TUF Gaming systems come with AMD FreeSync and, combined with the strong graphic performance, can provide smooth 144Hz gaming.

The TUF Gaming laptops really do live up to their name – designed with military-grade durability, a compact chassis and large battery options for a solid semi-portable experience.

The new range will be available from late March in the UK. Pricing is not yet available.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 and GT35 desktops

Asus hasn’t forgotten about those who are less keen on gaming on the go and are just looking for a desktop powerhouse.

The new ROG Strix GA35 and GT35 aim to provide tournament-ready performance for gamers looking to triumph on the esports scene.

Both models come equipped with the mammoth ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards for world-class gaming performance.

The new models have truly been created with esports at the forefront – offering 2.5-inch hot-swap SSD bays to make it easy for gamers to switch in their gaming profiles.

The GT35 offers the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors on-board while the GA35 gives you the option of up to a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor.

Pricing is not yet available for either model. The ROG Strix GA35 will be available from late April in the UK. We do not yet have a date for the GT35 model.

Asus ROG Strix GA15 and GT15 desktops

Asus really is making sure it caters to everyone at this year’s CES and, with these models, it has the budget PC fan in its crosshairs.

The GA15 and GT15 can be equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics cards.

The GA15 will also feature up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU while GT15 will feature a 10th Gen Intel Core processor.

No gaming stone has been left unturned with this affordable option. Both models can be specced to include an m.2 NVMe SSD up to 512SSD and there are also options to include up to a 2TB HDD to make sure you have enough room for all those games.

Pricing is not yet available for either model. The ROG Strix GA15 will be available from late February in the UK.

