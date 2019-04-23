Asus TUF Gaming laptops blend AMD Ryzen CPUs with Nvidia 16 Series graphics

Asus’s latest line of entry-level TUG Gaming laptops have been announced, and they’re rocking AMD Ryzen 3 CPUs and new 16 Series Nvidia dedicated graphics.

With models costing from £800, the TUF Gaming line up is very much aimed at people who need a laptop that’s solid enough for basic office work but want to get in a bit of light gaming on the side.

The new TUF Gaming range features three models, the 15-inch FX505DT-AL086T, which comes with a Full HD IPS display which runs at up to 120Hz and features GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, the bigger FX705DT-AU042T, featuring the same graphics and a 17.3-inch Full HD 60Hz IPS, and finally, the FX705DU-AU035T, which packs in the most powerful 16 Series GPU, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and the same 17.3-inch Full HD panel.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505 and FX705 prices

Indicative prices Asus has given for the new Asus TUF Gaming models are listed below – note that retailers prices may differ. These prices are what you can expect to pay for a new Asus TUF Gaming laptop in the UK:

Asus TUF Gaming FX505DT-AL086T with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – £799.99

Asus TUF Gaming FX705DT-AU042T with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD – £899.99

Asus TUF Gaming FX705DU-AU035T with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – £1199.99

Asus TUF Gaming FX505 and FX705 release dates

Asus spokespeople have said that ‘early May’ is when we can expect to see these hitting shelves, but we don’t currently have clearer release dates than that.

What is Asus TUF Gaming?

TUF Gaming is Asus’s line of entry-level gaming machines and components that are designed with durability and affordability in mind. The range includes these new Windows 10 laptops, gaming PC cases, mice, and keyboards, as well as motherboards, like the Asus TUF Z390-PLUS Gaming budget board.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505DT-AL086T

The cheapest Asus TUF Gaming laptop in the latest refresh might just be the most bargainous of the bunch – costing £800, for your money you get a laptop with a Full HD IPS display that can run up to 120Hz. It might not feature the most powerful GPU option in this range, but if you’re playing a light, undemanding game that the Nvidia GTX 1650 can comfortably push over the 60fps mark, then that higher refresh rate might give you the edge in multiplayer situations. Neither of the bigger TUF Gaming laptops here feature 120Hz displays, so if you’re buying this mainly to play Apex Legends and Fortnite with your mates, then this is probably the best option out of the TUF Gaming line up.

Asus TUF Gaming FX705DT-AU042T

Featuring a bigger 17.3-inch screen, the Asus FX705DT-AU042T is the middle option of the new TUF Gaming range. You get the same the processor (AMD Ryzen 5 3550H) graphics card (Nvidia GTX 1650), memory (32GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM) and storage options here (up to 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD), with the only main difference being the bigger display. This runs at up to 60Hz, which won’t be so much of an issue when editing photos, browsing the web or playing solo games, but might not be as much of an asset in fast multiplayer games, where frame rates higher than 60fps can give you an edge.

Asus TUF Gaming FX705DU-AU035T

Featuring the most powerful CPU and GPU in the TUF Gaming line-up – the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti – the FX705DU-AU035T represents the high end of the range.

While the more powerful processor and graphics unit promises powerful performance, the AU035T features the same 17.3-inch display as the DT-AU042T, meaning anything pushed beyond 60fps in terms of gaming, you won’t benefit from. It promises to be a solid entry-level gaming laptop in its own right though, and while prices starting at £1199, mean it’s not quite as good a bargain on paper as the 15-inch FX505DT, that’s still far below the two-grand-and-counting you can expect to pay for most gaming laptop PCs.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505 and FX705 specifications

Specifications Asus TUF Gaming FX505DT-AL086T Asus TUF Gaming FX705DT-AU042T Asus TUF Gaming FX705DU-AU035T Dimensions 360.4 x 262 x 25.8-26.8 mm 399.8 x 279.4 x 26.6-27.6 mm 399.8 x 279.4 x 26.6-27.6 mm Weight 2.2kg 2.7kg 2.7kg Display 15.6-inch Full HD up to 120Hz 17.3-inch Full HD up to 60Hz 17.3-inch Full HD up to 60Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3550H AMD Ryzen 5 3550H AMD Ryzen 7 3750H Graphics Nvidia GTX 1650 Nvidia GTX 1650 Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Memory Up to 32GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM Storage M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD up to 512GB, HDD 1TB 5400rpm M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD up to 512GB, HDD 1TB 5400rpm M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD up to 512GB, HDD 1TB 5400rpm Ports TBC TBC TBC Connectivity TBC TBC TBC Battery TBC TBC TBC

Once Asus releases full specs for the new TUF Gaming range, we’ll update this table.

