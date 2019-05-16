Asus sasses OnePlus 7 ahead of Zenfone 6 launch – mathematical burns are the best

Asus just threw a load of shade at the OnePlus 7 ahead of the launch of its latest Zenfone 6 flagship.

The company published mathematical burn targeting the newly unveiled OnePlus 7 in a tweet on Thursday. The tweet showcased a picture of the next generation Zenfone 6 with a not so subtle dig at the OnePlus 7’s battery capacity. You can see the tweet below.

The Zenfone 6 is set to be officially unveiled later this evening, though Asus has been releasing a steady stream of promotional images of the handsets for over a month.

Details about the Zenfone 6 remain largely unknown, though the latest tweet suggests it will feature a giant 5000mAh battery. If true this would give it one of the biggest batteries seen on a smartphone. Most current flagships feature between 3000-4000mAh sized batteries.

The news comes mere days after OnePlus unveiled its new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets. The two phones launched on Tuesday and target the mid and top-tiers of the smartphone market.

The OnePlus 7 is a modest upgrade to the company’s older OnePlus 6T and is the more affordable option with pricing starting at £499. The OnePlus 7 Pro is more expensive with pricing starting at £649 but it comes with a load of unique features. These include a reworked Galaxy S10-esque design, super-fast 90Hz “Fluid AMOLED” screen and upgraded tri-camera setup.

Pricing for the Zenfone 6 hasn’t been revealed but Asus phones tend to undercut competitors on cost. Past Zenfones have generally targeted the £400-£500 market. We’re expecting this year’s Zenfone 6 to do the same.

This would make sense as the mid-range market is generally viewed as one of the fastest growing. We’ve seen a number of great value smartphones arrive this year. The £269 Motorola One Vision was unveiled on Wednesday and, if are hands-on impressions are anything to go by, it could be a contender for best mid-range smartphone 2019.

We’ll be on hand live covering the Zenfone 6’s launch, so make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews later this evening for all the news on Asus’ new smartphone.