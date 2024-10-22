Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus ROG Phone 9 confirmed for November with Snapdragon 8 Elite

Jon Mundy

It’s been officially confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 9 gaming phone will launch in November, and it’ll pack the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Hot on the heals of Qualcomm confirming its next gen mobile processor, Asus has slipped out a press release confirming that its next gaming-oriented smartphone will indeed pack that chip, and that we’ll be seeing it soon.

The Taiwanese manufacturer has announced that the ROG Phone 9 will be launched on November 19, exactly four weeks from today. We don’t get much in the way of spec details, other than the expected news that it’ll run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform with its second-generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU and the enhanced Adreno GPU.

Asus ROG Phone 9 front and back
Image: Asus

Asus promises that this new chip will be capable of “pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming with industry-leading speed, power, and gaming-changing graphics”. According to Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite will sport the most powerful mobile CPU around, which would mean that it’ll be capable of outstripping Apple’s A18 Pro found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Aside from raw power, the ROG Phone 9 will continue with the company’s “gamer-centric design ethos”. Last year’s Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro marked quite a significant change up in the company’s gaming phone design. It took a large step away from an overt gamer aesthetic and towards something a little more viable for day to day usage.

Indeed, the ROG Phone 8 was so normie-looking (relatively speaking), Asus proceeded to base the design of its Zenfone 11 Ultra around it just a couple of months later.

Judging by the initial images released along with this press release, the Asus ROG Phone 9 will be sticking closely to the ROG Phone 8 template. Which is as you’d expect following such a radical overhaul.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Trusted Reviews Logo

