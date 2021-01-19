ASUS ROG Phone 5 could have a unique second display – see it in action

The next-generation ASUS ROG gaming-centric smartphone will have a somewhat unique secondary display on the rear of the handset, according to a leaked hands-on video.

The hotly-tipped smartphone looks like it’ll have small second screen on the back of the phone that’ll seemingly display notifications and other indicators, the brief clip uploaded to Weibo (below) shows.

The short video shows an animation with the words “Game Start” suggesting that, while holding the device, users will be able to tap the display to kick-start their next session. However, it’s not clear whether the display will be touch friendly.

The 7-second video also shows a typical phone icon on the rear display, so it’s possible users will able to answer the phone, or at least see an incoming call alert if the handset is face down.

As Android Authority points out, the small strip of a display is reminiscent of the ROG Zephyrus G14’s AniMe Matrix display, which offers a series of LED lights on the laptop lid. ASUS recently began teasing the new gaming phone way on the way, sending out a teaser last week, while yesterday a leaked image showed the back of the phone and the rear display, albeit unlit.

Also, according to that image, the phone will be called the ASUS ROG Phone 5. If you’re wondering when v4.0 arrived, it didn’t. ASUS is headquartered in Taiwan and it’s common for a companies in some Far East countries to skip anything pertaining to the number four because it is considered bad luck. You won’t find any elevators in Taiwan with a 4th floor, for example.

Elsewhere, we’re expecting the new phone to retain its 120Hz refresh rate display and offer the brand new Snapdragon 888 flagship processor paired with a ton of RAM. The image published last week referred to a 64-megapixel main camera, while we’re expecting 5G compatibility, a 6,000mAh battery and 65W charging.

We don’t know everything though, the leaked images have showcased an unknown red button on one corner of the device. Seems we’re going to have to wait a while to see what all that’s about. Perhaps it could enable a gaming mode of sorts?