Asus ROG Phone 3 smartphone officially confirmed

Asus has announced the ROG Phone 3, a new gaming smartphone featuring a 6.59-inch OLED HDR screen with a zippy 144Hz refresh rate.

With a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and 16GB RAM powering the phone and 5G support allowing for on-the-go internet connectivity, the newly announced smartphone looks to have all the specs to make it a leading smartphone for gaming.

Asus has also confirmed a slew of new accessories that will support the device, including a TwinView Dock 3 that lets you add a second display, as well as a mobile desktop dock so you can hook up a keyboard and mouse.

Asus ROG Phone 3 release – When’s the ROG Phone 3 out?

Asus has confirmed the ROG Phone 3 will launch in the US this September.

Unfortunately, an Asus representative has said, “the ROG Phone 3 will not be brought into the UK” so you’ll need to buy it abroad if you’re keen to get your hands on the gaming smartphone.

Asus has not revealed why it won’t be launching its latest gaming phone in the UK, but we assume it’s because there isn’t a huge market for gaming phones here. And with cloud-streaming services such as Google Stadia and xCloud, the appeal of such phones is only going to dwindle.

Asus ROG Phone 3 price – How much does it cost?

While the ROG Phone 3 has been officially confirmed, Asus is yet to reveal the price.

The ROG Phone 2 was priced at $899.99 at launch, so we expect something similar with the new iteration.

What are the Asus ROG Phone 3’s specs?

The ROG Phone 3 is rich with high-end gaming features and specs, with the biggest being a 144Hz high refresh rate.

The refresh rate, at least in theory, makes this one of the fastest and smoothest to use on the market. The Galaxy S20, and most other flagships, cap at 120Hz. Many competing gaming phones, like the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro, have a maximum 90Hz refresh rate.

Outside of this, the phone flaunts the latest 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset seen in most flagships, while also seeing up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The beefy 6000mAh battery returns too, ensuring as much juice as possible for gaming on the go.

Like the previous iteration, you’ll find the USB-C port on side which enables you to continue gaming easily when holding the phone in landscape mode.

The handset also features pressure-sensitive touch sensors, which Asus claims to have made improvements to since the ROG Phone 2. These apparently help to mimic the experience of a real controller, although don’t expect them to be a proper DualShock or Xbox pad replacement.

