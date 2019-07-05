Asus hotly anticipated ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone will launch way sooner than first thought.

Asus let the cat out of the bag via Chinese social media website, Weibo. The post includes an image which reveals the release date to be July 23. The top of the image is rather interesting too – promoting a collaboration between ROG and Tencent Games.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is expected to come with a range of features to position the device as the choice for mobile gamers.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smartphone Deals

According to GSMArena, the headline feature will be a nifty new 120Hz display that’s bespoke designed for gamers. The Asus ROG Phone featured a 90Hz display – not too bad for a phone in its own right. But the 120Hz display will make titles with more fast-paced gameplay a joy to look at and even smoother to play.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is also expected to borrow a feature from the OnePlus 7 Pro – fast 30W charging. Phone users love it on the OnePlus and the feature was actually supported on the original ROG Phone – so it’s not surprising to see it back again.

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2019

While it may come as a surprise to some, the collaboration between ROG and Tencent Games was announced last month. Tencent Games is partly responsible for games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown Battleground – also owning the massive games studio Riot Games.

The announcement of the collaboration didn’t include a whole ton of detail. The ROG Phone 2 will include “Tencent game customisation” – expected to take the form of gaming optimisation apps or tools.

Here at Trusted Reviews, our review called the original Asus ROG Phone “the ultimate gaming phone, but for most people it’s complete overkill”. The review did highlight the ROG Phone’s great screen so an upgrade on the sequel would be expected to continue to impress.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More