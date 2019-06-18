Asus ROG Phone 2: A key OnePlus 7 Pro rival is incoming

Asus second generation “ultimate gaming” handset, the ROG Phone 2, will launch on July 23 according to a fresh report.

The news broke via the, not always correct, Digitimes on Tuesday which reported sources familiar with the matter confirmed a number of details about the ROG Phone 2.

The phone will reportedly launch at an event in China costing CNY4,399 (roughly £510). The ROG Phone 2 is the follow up to Asus original ROG Phone, which launched in June last year. The phone targets the same market as the OnePlus 7 Pro, Black Shark 2 and Razer Phone 2 and has an overt gaming and entertainment focus.

A key selling point for the original ROG Phone was its 90Hz display. The higher refresh rate was a boon for gamers that made the phone feel significantly more reactive. This is because, by displaying more frames per second than a standard phone locked to 60Hz, there’s less of a delay between when you enact a command and it’s shown on screen.

OnePlus later rolled out a similar feature for its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro, which also features a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

According to the Digitimes report, which we’d take with a pinch of salt, the ROG Phone 2 will feature an improved 120Hz  refresh rate screen. The only other information on offer is that it will run using a Snapdragon 855 CPU, feature 12GB of RAM and have a similar custom cooling system to its predecessor.

It’s also unclear if the ROG Phone 2 will feature a similar peripheral system to the original. The original ROG phone came with a diverse portfolio of attachable peripherals that let you add new functionality to it. These included an advanced air cooler, Nintendo DS-style dock that added a second screen and a Nintendo Switch style hub that let you connect it to a TV and controller.

