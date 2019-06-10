We already had an inkling that Asus was going to have another crack at a gaming phone, and now that’s been confirmed. The company has revealed that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be coming in July.

The news came via the company’s Weibo account. Posting via the Chinese social network means that you’re getting a slightly ropey translation here, but the meaning should still be pretty clear. “When the ROG game mobile phone 2 (Tencent game customisation) screams, another wave of drama about the e-sports mobile game will be kicked off,” the post reads. “In July of this summer, let us witness the passionate moments of reunion in Jingdong!”

Okay, July could mean a big reveal rather than the release itself, but either way we’ll be getting a sequel to the Asus ROG Phone this year.

Related: Best smartphones

And, for the avoidance of doubt, that’s a very good thing. The original Asus ROG Phone was an excellent handset with a lot going for it, including a 90Hz screen, an overclocked Snapdragon 845 processor and its own clip-on fan to cool it. It also had a bunch of optional extras you could add on, including a desktop dock, a Gamevice Control and the TwinView Dock – which adds a second screen to things, making it look like a distant relative of the Nintendo DS.

There’s no word on what the new Asus ROG Phone will contain, but you’d imagine upgrading to a Snapdragon 855 would be a banker. It also has a bit more competition than when we first reviewed it. While the Razer Phone 2 was around at the time, the Black Shark 2 was yet to be unveiled, and it got the best review of the lot. Chiefly thanks to its price tag, which at £479 simply blew the £749 Razer Phone 2 and £799 ROG Phone out of the water.

Hopefully Asus’ next offering will be more competitive, but either way we don’t have long to wait to find out.

Are you excited for a new Asus ROG Phone? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.