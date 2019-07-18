The ASUS ROG Phone 2 could have a major advantage over the Razer Phone 2

A new edition of the Nintendo Switch with a larger battery may have just been announced this week, but the forthcoming ASUS ROG 2 gaming phone could give it a run for its money.

According to a listing with regulators in China, the upcoming flagship Republic of Gamers-branded handset will have a giant 5,800mAh cell. That’s much larger than the 4,000mAh battery that sits within the original device, as well as the rival Razer Phone 2.

The listing with the TENAA certification body (via Android Central) also says the display will be a whopping 6.89-inch display (up from 6.0-inch), although it has no information on the resolution at this time.

Previous reports have also suggested it’ll have a 120Hz refresh rate, which would match the Razer Phone 2 and could be a major selling point for gamers. That power-hungry technology could also be the reason ASUS is deciding to up the battery capacity so dramatically.

We’ve also learned the flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus platform will power the device, which is expected to be launched at an event in China on July 23. It remains to be seen whether the 8GB of RAM in the original will be improved upon.

The original ROG Phone earned a 4/5 star rating from our own Alastair Stevenson. It earned praise for the great screen, innovative peripherals system, solid performance and air trigger controls. However, we criticised the average battery life, something that’ll surely be rectified this time around. There’s also not enough games that took advantage of the hardware.

Our reviewer called it the “ultimate gaming phone, but for most people it’s complete overkill.”

Will we see more games take advantage of all that power and staying power this time around? That’s in the hands of Android game developers, rather than ASUS, but given the increasing number of gamer-centric phones there’s certainly more incentive.

