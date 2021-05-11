Asus ROG 2021: Three new gaming laptops announced

Asus has today announced a trio of gaming laptops packing some of the latest and greatest components from Intel and Nvidia.

We’ve provided breakdowns for each new gaming laptop, detailing the specs and features for each portable.

We’ll also be looking to review these laptops in the future, so keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews and our best gaming laptop guide. Without further ado, here are Asus’s new gaming laptops.

ROG Zephyrus M16

If you’re a big fan of the Zephyrus G14 but crave a larger display, then the ROG Zephyrus M16 will be a very tempting option. This new gaming laptop features an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and Intel’s latest H-Series mobile processors.

It also features a 16-inch Quad HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Asus has even trimmed down the bezel to make this one of the smartest looking gaming laptops yet, with a whopping 94% screen-to-body ratio and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

While it’s nowhere near as portable as the G14, the ROG Zephyrus M16 still weighs a reasonable 1.9kg. It’s also sporting Thunderbolt 4, up to 48GB of DDR4 RAM and a 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

ROG Zephyrus S17 (GX703)

The ROG Zephyrus S17 is a new 17-inch gaming laptop, packing up to a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and Intel’s latest 11th Generation mobile processors. Asus is providing two display options: Quad HD with a 165Hz refresh rate, or 4K with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Despite featuring so many high-end components, the Zephyrus S17 is only 19.9mm thick, making it unusually slender for a portable this powerful. It also features an opto-mechanical keyboard, which provides a more satisfying ‘clicky’ experience. The keyboard also raises off the deck to allow for a more comfortable typing position, while also giving the components additional airflow.

Other features include Thunderbolt 4, up to 48GB RAM and up to three PCIe SSDs so you can dramatically reduce loading times. There’s also liquid metal cooling here, to make sure those high-powered components won’t get too toasty inside the slim laptop.

TUF Gaming F15/F17

The Asus TUF Gaming F15/F17 is the most affordable gaming laptop of the trio, but it still packs up to an 8-core 11th Generation CPU and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU.

As the name implies, you’ll also get to pick between 15-inch and 16-inch Full HD displays, with the refresh rate maxing out at 144Hz for the former and 240Hz for the latter. There will also be up to 32GB DDR4 RAM included, as well as up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD.

These don’t look to be the most portable gaming laptops, with the 15-inch version weighing a hefty 2.3kg, and the latter hitting the scales at an arm-aching 2.6kg. However, if you’re looking for a next-gen 1080p performance and don’t care about portability, the TUF Gaming F15/F17 looks like a very promising option judging by the specs sheet.