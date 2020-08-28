Asus has announced that its first of its kind ProArt PA32UCG montior will finally be available to buy in December, boasting incredible specs such as 1600-nit brightnes and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Asus ProArt PA32UCG was originally unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin last September, where it was announced that the display would hit shelves in the first quarter of 2020. That, of course, didn’t happen. Now, Asus is back with the promise we’ll see the display by the end of this year.

Related: Best monitor

The ProArt PA32UCG is the world’s first HDR 1600 display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, designed for professional artists from graphic designers to colourists.

The display is capable of producing 1600-nits peak brightness, along with 1000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for incredibly deep blacks and bright whites. This luminance is assisted by individual backlight control of 1152 mini LED zones for accurate reproduction of HDR content.

Meanwhile, the 48 to 120Hz variable refresh rate allows the display to adjust when completing tasks such as rendering. The Adaptive-Sync enabled feature cuts down on visual smearing, tearing and motion blur. It’s also ideal for game developers, allowing them to create content and run quality checks on the same display.

Related: Best video editing apps

The PA32UCG supports multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR 10 for vivid images. It also features quantum-dot technology, allowing it to showcase a wide colour gamut with DCI-P3, Adobe RBG, sRBG, Rec. 709 and Rec. 2020 colour space support. The display also also supports true 10-bit colour depth and a three-level factor colour pre-calibration process for higher accuracy.

In terms of ports, the monitor includes two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, three HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and a built-in USB Hub for wide connectivity and fast transfer speeds.

The ProArt PA32UCG display will be available to buy in December, with prices still to be confirmed. Given the specs, we expect this to be an incredibly expensive device, so don’t expect to nab it at a bargain price.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …